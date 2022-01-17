KIA’s first private jet terminal - the inside details

Ghana to open first private jet terminal at KIA

McDan Aviation to run private jet business



Over 400 persons to be employed at private jet terminal, Dr Daniel McKorely



The Kotoka International Airport is expected to, by the end of January this year, open its new private jet terminal for travelers.



This comes after the McDan Group owned by businessman, Dr. Daniel McKorely took delivery of a private jet back in September 2021 to kickstart operations for the aviation wing of his company, McDan Aviation.



The company is said to have first received its operational license as Ghana’s First Base Operator (FBO) back in 2019 and it is reported that some 3 private jets and 1 helicopter are available for business and individual perusal.

Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley, in an interview with JoyBusiness and monitored by GhanaWeb noted that, every private jet flying into Ghana would have to pass through this terminal.



He said that the private jet terminal, once fully operational, will employ over 400 people.



Dr. McKorley described the establishment of the private jet terminal as an opportunity for businesses to thrive more in the sub-region and the continent as large.



“Travelling in Africa to certain places for businessmen, business executives are very difficult, very expensive hence, the need to open up this...When we talk about private jet terminal, it is a Fixed Based Operation (FBO). This is where you can walk in as a private person and pick a flight to anywhere you want,” he pointed.



It is expected that the private jet terminal will be operational from January 28, 2022. The lounge of the terminal has a conference room for people who want to hold business meetings at the airport without necessarily heading into the capital city.

Meanwhile, a video shared by YouTuber Ivy Prosper and sighted by GhanaWeb gives a sneak peek into Ghana’s new private jet terminal at the KIA.



Watch the video below:



