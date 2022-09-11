15
KKD narrates how Ashaiman robbers took away his dollars and phones

KKDEE1 Broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster Kwasi Kwyi Dankwah, known chiefly as KKD in an interview on Onua TV with Captain Smart shared his experience with notorious Ashaiman robbers who one time took away valuable items from his car.

The renowned broadcaster over week charged Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy to move his annual 'Ashaiman To The World Concert' from the community to a much safer place due to the casualties that have been recorded in the past.

In a statement by the Ghana Police Service, they disclosed that a total of 42 suspected armed robbers were arrested at the Ashaiman concert for various offences.

Also, some music lovers who attended the show suffered various degrees of injuries from attackers who took away their personal items like phones and bags.

KKD also shared his experience in regard to the recorded crimes in the community. He narrated how some men took away his mobile phones, dollars and other valuable items from his car.

"I will plead with the organizers to maybe change the venue because that same Ashaiman route was where I was robbed. They took away all my phones and dollars in a bag. They took an 'ahenema' slippers I was delivering to someone. It seems that we are gradually becoming a failed state..." he said.

Also, KKD disclosed a conversation with police personnel at the Tema General Hospital in regard to what transpired at the concert.

"The police told me that this wasn't the first time robberies had taken place at the concert. It happens yearly when armed robbers intentionally storm the place. An official told me that his regional command deployed more police personnel, but the armed robbers outnumbered them. They were more than the police," KKD said.



