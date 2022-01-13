KMA abandons six major projects after paying over GH¢193,826 to contractors

KMA paid contractors without ensuring the project was completed on schedule

A 2020 Audit Report of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has revealed that six major projects in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, which was initiated by the past and the present government, have been abandoned by the assembly.



According to a report by The Chronicle, the KMA awarded six projects to contractors at the cost of GH¢619,153.32 funded from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and Internally Generated Fund (IGF) but failed to ensure the project was completed on schedule.



The KMA is said to have paid a total of GH¢193,826.88 to the contractors, leaving an outstanding balance of GH¢ 425,326.44.

The projects which have been neglected by the contractors are a six-unit classroom block, with ancillary facilities, at the Danyame M/A Basic School (Dream Side Construction); Construction of the first phase (ground floor) of a two-storey Library complex at State Experimental School at Ridge Nhyiaeso by Asbeck Works Construction Limited; Construction of a six-unit classroom block for State Experimental Basic School (Vebpo Company Limited), and the construction of a six-unit classroom block for Santasi M/A (Yaw Zua Limited).



The rest are the construction of a six-unit classroom block for Adumanu M/A School (Dot Sanni Divine Company Limited) and the construction of a six-unit classroom block for Abrepo M/A JHS at Abrepo (W&E Company Limited).



The report indicated that the delay of these projects could result to cost overruns due to variations in price.



The Chronicle added that “Even though the audit report covered the period between January and December 2020, visits to the sites last month indicated that the projects have been abandoned for years.”



Confirming the report, Headteacher for Danyame MA Basic Primary school told The Chronicle that the project in his school had been abandoned since 2013.