KMA city guard allegedly beats up a trader at Kejetia

The city guard kicked the woman for refusing to give up her goods

There is a viral video of a suspected city guard with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly assaulting a trader at the Kejetia Market.

Video of the incident sighted by GhanaWeb shows the supposed city guard brutalising the helpless middle-aged woman by kicking her around.



According to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com, the victim was assaulted in her quest to prevent the city guard from seizing her goods, which she had displayed for sale on the roadside.



“We sell on the pavement. The KMA city guard was about to seize my things. When I refused to give them to him, he started beating me. He has destroyed all my things. What pains me is that I was not the only one selling on the pavement,” the victim identified as Achiaa lamented in tears.



An eyewitness also recounted her account of the incident.



“I met the security guard beating and kicking the woman on the floor, whilst those around her looked unconcerned. I started taking videos as evidence. When I tried to stop the security guard from beating the woman, they all turned to attack me,” Felix Owusu Okyere said.



The eyewitness, however, said he took the victim to a police station to lodge a complaint.

The officer refused to attend to her with the excuse that the victim was selling on the pavement.



Watch the video below:







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







GA/BOG