KMA gives final warning to illegal loading and off loading of vehicles; offenders to pay GH¢1k spot fine

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has warned that transport operators who will be apprehended for loading at unauthorized stations will pay a fine of GH¢1000.

The Assembly has observed that it will deploy a task force beginning Monday, August 27, 2023, to implement the second phase of its transport re-organisation exercise, where drivers who go contrary to the laws will be arrested and punished.



Notable among the unauthorized areas according to KMA are Pampaso, Central Market, Bantama Palace, Suame Roundabout, and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, among others.



In a press release on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, copied to the OTEC News desk, the Assembly said they would deal strictly with any transport operator who flouted the assembly's by-laws.



The release signed by the Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Mr. Francis Dwira Darko, listed how much a driver will pay as a fine if arrested for disregarding the by-laws.

"Commercial taxi and trotro drivers found going contrary to the laws, that is, loading at unauthorized areas, will pay GH¢500, sprinter bus drivers will pay GH¢800; other buses to pay GH¢1000 while cargo cars will be fined a minimum of GH¢600.00 and a maximum of GH¢1500.00."



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for KMA, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, in an interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, has emphasized that the Assembly will not relent on its efforts to decongest the city.



"The assembly's bye-law on off-loading of goods in the Central Business District (CBD) should be adhered to. In view of this, we are informing the public that, with effect from Monday, August 27, 2O23, the enforcement team will re-start arresting any vehicle that will flout the rules," she said.