KMA has failed to fulfil its promises - Relocated traders at Race Course

Some aggrieved traders at the market speaking

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region

Aggrieved relocated traders of Central market in Kumasi to Race Course have expressed disappointment in the leadership of the city council and the new patriotic party of Ashanti region for paying less attention to grievances over poor arrangements made in relocating them to RaceCourse.



According to the Yam sellers leader Nana Yaa Fowaah, the City Council, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has failed to abide by the agreement made with them to ensure better allocation for them before being evacuated from the Central market.



“KMA failed to give us a proper place to trade. We struggled with others to obtain the area. Nobody gave this place to us, the Mayor and KMA said the allocation of a place to sell has not reached our turn so they will take us inside the market so we relaxed,” Nana Yaa Fowaah expressed.



“One Saturday, they evacuated us from our original places but thankfully, second-hand clothes sellers at RaceCourse had mercy on us and gave us this place” she added.



She also noted due to the broken promise of the management of the metropolitan, traders managed to have access to their presence at Racecourse yet the assembly has neglected them to provide essential services including security, road networks, and electricity.



“The KMA and the NPP leaders have failed their promises during the negotiations to relocate us to this place. They lured us here without providing the essential service,” Naa Fowaa Added.

Nana Yaa Fowaah appealed to the Kumasi Metropolitan Area Boss Hon. Samuel Pyne to ensure the safety and welfare of traders in the metropolitan since they also contribute to nation-building with their taxes.



Background



Market women and traders at Kumasi Central Market were given a grace period to evacuate their stalls to a newly assigned place thus Abinkyi and RaceCourse to sell to pave way for the commencement of Phase II of the Kejetia Development project.



The project aims at easing congestion in the Central business area, organize and give better conditions for mobility in the area.



The Project is expected to be completed in 2023.