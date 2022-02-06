KMA steps up infrastructural works at Racecourse Market

KMA

Source: GNA

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has pledged its commitment to working assiduously to improve infrastructure at the Racecourse Market to facilitate trading activities.

The facility is fast establishing itself as one of the biggest and strategic satellite markets in the Ashanti Region, following the relocation of traders from the Kumasi Central Market.



Currently, it serves as the hub for varied commercial activities with a large number of traders, including foreigners from neighbouring West African countries, dotted all over the area.



Mr Samuel Pyne, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a working visit to the market, said a substantial proportion of the facility had been graveled and demarcated to streamline the activities of the traders.



Additionally, the security lighting system was also being fixed while the traders were being supported to erect temporary structures to display their merchandise.

“The Assembly is making sure that the right structures are put in place to ensure the successful relocation of all the traders affected by the ongoing works on the second phase of the Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project,” he said.



Mr Pyne, interacting with the traders, advised them to always tidy up the market and avoid haphazard dumping of refuse and trading at unauthorised areas.



The Government was determined to see to the completion of the second phase of the Redevelopment Project as scheduled to bring some relief to traders, he said.



Nana Yaa Fowaa, the Spokesperson for the Racecourse Traders Association, appealed to the KMA to focus on improving infrastructure at the facility to give it a facelift to accommodate the teeming traders.