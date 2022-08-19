KNUST Authorities obtain CCTV footages on Katanga , Unity halls' violence clash

Members of the halls during the clash

Authorities at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST have obtained CCTV footage from the school's campus as they commence investigations into the clash between Katanga and Unity halls on Thursday.

Rampaging students on the campus of the KNUST on August 18, 2022, vandalised cars and other property in a clash between students of University Hall ‘Katanga’ and Unity Hall ‘Continental’.



A number of cars parked in front of Conti were damaged by the feuding students.



Order was only restored after police reinforcements secured the scene and drove out the rowdy protesters.



The University Relations Officer, Dr. Norrish Bekoe in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng said the clash left nine vehicles damaged.

Eleven people who sustained varying degrees of injuries according to Dr. Bekoe have been treated and discharged from the school's hospital.



It is believed attempts by students of Unity Hall to restrain colleagues from University Hall from using their frontage in a procession resulted in the incident.



Dr. Bekoe emphasized that they had already begun investigations into the unfortunate incident.