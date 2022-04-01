0
Menu
News

KNUST: Faculty of built environment, GRASAG launches environmental planning challenge

KNUST 4 KNUST's Department of Planning was urged to consider establishing a centre for climate change

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: Christopher Sam, Contributor

In an effort to promote environmental sustainability and achieve Goal 12 of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Faculty of Built Environment Student Society at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, has launched its first environmental planning challenge in collaboration with the Faculty of Built Environment and Graduate Student Association.

The program was launched on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the College of Art and Built Environment Conference Room.

The Programme aims to “encourage green and aesthetic landscape designs in the Ghanaian society”, says Akwasi Acheampong-Bonsu, President of the Faculty of Built Environment Student Society.

Present to grace the occasion were Dr. Stephen Appiah Takyi, a lecturer at the Department of Planning; Dr Martin Larbi, Dr. Engr. Kwabena Abrokwa Gyimah both lecturers of the Department of Architecture, Wofa Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, President of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana, KNUST and and representatives from various student societies within the faculty.

In a related development, Mr. Richard Ellimah, a Programme Specialist, Development Minerals at the United Nations Development Programme, has urged KNUST's Department of Planning to consider establishing a centre for climate change to promote environmental sustainability and research.

Source: Christopher Sam, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion
Related Articles: