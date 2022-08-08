KNUST Hall Week: Independence Hall battles Republic Hall for spotlight

KNUST

Source: Nana Asempa, Contributor

Over the years, the renowned Republic Hall week has served as the hub for student socialization both inside and outside of Kumasi. Fortunately, or unfortunately, Independence Hall's extensive Hall Week preparations will this year give them a run for their money.

Speaking with some students on campus, the air of anticipation around this year's celebrations of hall week has been focused on Independence Hall. This results from the hall's hosting of prominent international artists from the Mavin record label (Ladipoe, Magixx, and Crayon), which will take place on August 20.



Republic Hall has a reputation for having the hottest performers, but there have been concerns raised regarding who they will book to perform at the 5-day event, considering most artistes having been already booked for several shows. It has become even more worrying, when there have been rumours of the hall losing out on several sponsorship deals to their new rival Hall.

It is rumoured that Independence Hall is planning to make the Hall Week festivities something to speak about every year. The management of the hall are confident that the next year will be even bigger and better since they have special plans for the hall.



The fate of the hall’s notable image sits in the hands of the Republic Hall executives, as they plan to give off their best to rival Independence Hall.