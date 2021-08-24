KNUST, IVI produce Typhoid vaccines, trial begins in Agogo

The trial vaccination exercise is targeting children above 9 months to 15 years

The School of Public Health of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in collaboration with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), has manufactured typhoid vaccines to combat typhoid disease in the country.

The university has since commenced the trial of the manufactured vaccine at Agogo in the Asante Akim North District of the Ashanti region after government approval.



Addressing the media at Agogo to commence the vaccination exercise, Prof. Yaw Adu Sarkodie, Principal Investigator of the project, said they are targeting at least 26,000 children in the trial.



The trial of the Typhoid vaccines will generate additional data to support decision-making and the management of typhoid fever and other causes of fever in the sub-region.



It will further develop solutions to counter poverty-related diseases with a huge economic impact in the sub-region.



The programme is being funded by European Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The trial vaccination exercise is targeting children above 9 months to 15 years with the expectation of vaccinating about 26,000 children in the Asante Akin North and Central districts.



He explained that they chose the Asante Akim North District and Central District because the district has had a problem with Typhoid disease for years.



He explained that they chose the Asante Akim North District and Central District because the district has had a problem with Typhoid disease for years.



He disclosed the university and its partners are developing a number of vaccines including COVID-19 vaccines to combat the viral disease.



Prof. Kwame Ohene Buoaneng, clinical Pharmacologist and head of pharmacy practice who doubles as study pharmacist in charge of vaccine management said, the trial vaccine has no health risk.