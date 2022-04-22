KNUST SRC offers financial support to deferred students to pay fees

KNUST

The Public Relations office of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s (KNUST) Students’ Representative Council (SRC) has released an update on the deferral of over 6000 students from the University.

Over 6000 students have been asked to defer their courses this semester per the university’s rules.



The management of the University revealed that many of these students used their fees to purchase Uber cars for transport services.



They added that others also used their fees for betting activities as well as setting up bakeries on campus.



The 6000 students owe the university over GHS 55 million.



In a press statement to update the general public, the Public Relations Officer for the KNUST SRC, Kenneth Kelly Dwamena explained that the SRC has rolled out a ‘Kitewaa Bia NSwa’ otherwise known as SRC–KBN, a financial aid to assist some of these affected students.



He revealed that a Help desk has been set up at the office of the Dean of Students to address major concerns of students affected in the deferral.

According to the release, students who paid immediately after the deadline, the over 2380 beneficiaries of the SRC KBN and the KNUST bursary as well as successful applicants of the SRC Financial Aid Scheme shall have their accounts credited by Monday 25th April 2022 in order to help revert their deferral.



Read Also: Marriage not “the gateway” to heaven – Empress Gifty



“The SRC within the last 24 hours has been on its toes to address major issues in relation to students who were unable to meet the University’s 70% payment plan and have received messages of deferral.”



“It is important to mention that upon engagements, and advocacy, the SRC has been able to ensure that students who pay their fees will have their deferrals reverted. This, therefore, comes as a plea to students to take advantage of the opportunity to settle their outstanding arrears,” the statement read.



Read Full statement below:



