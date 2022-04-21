KNUST SRC offers scholarships to 2380 of the 6000 asked to defer their courses

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has offered scholarships to 2380 of the 6000 students who were asked to defer their programmes due to their failure to pay 70 percent of their school fees.



The President of the SRC, Michael Aboah, said that the fees were paid with an amount of GH¢ 50,000 the SRC has raised to support needy students, graphiconline.com reports.



He indicated that the beneficiaries included students who were already on the scholarship scheme of the SRC and needy students who proved they could not pay their fees due to some circumstances.

Aboah explained that, for those who are not on the SRC’s scholarship scheme, it paid 20 percent of the fees to top up the 50 percent they had already paid so that they can continue their programmes.



The SRC president also said the amount paid for the students is yet to reflect in their accounts, adding that these students will be allowed to continue their programmes.



He further noted that the management of the university has decided that students whose programmes were deferred will be allowed to continue their studies once they make payment.



"The SRC has negotiated as at yesterday [Wednesday] so that if you even pay today, you can get your status reverted. Secondly, SRC has been able to negotiate that these people will have their monies hit their accounts by Monday. Today, they are starting the first tranche of monies being disbursed to make sure that these people are alleviated from such situations," the SRC President is quoted to have said.



The university management had previously announced that students who have paid less than 70 percent of their school fees were to automatically defer their courses by 7 April 2022 which affected 6,000 students.