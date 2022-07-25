KNUST SRC president asked to refund GH¢9,100 for SA educational trip

KNUST SRC executives travel for educational trip to SA

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has asked the President of the Student Representative President (SRC), Michael A. Abuah, to refund the over GH¢ 9,000 given him for an educational trip to South Africa.



In a letter addressed to Abuah, the university asked that he (the SRC president) had to refund the money because checks conducted indicated that he did not go for the educational trip.



“The Directorate of Students Alton, under the authority of the Director approved an amount of Nine Thousand, One Hundred Ghana Cedi (GH¢ 9,100.00) for your educational and leadership trip to South Africa as requested by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) in collaboration with the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG).

“Investigations, your personal testimony and handwritten statements have proven that you did not embark on the trip.



“You are by this letter instructed to refund the amount of Nine Thousand, One Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 9,100.00) by the close of day, Friday, 22nd July, 2022 WITHOUT FAIL,” parts of the letter read.



The SRC Parliament Council began a probe into the educational trip of some executives to South Africa after it was petitioned by leaders of the Coalition of Concerned Students (CCS), KNUST.



The CCS accused the SRC president of squandering some amount of money belonging to the students and indicated that the executives' trip to South Africa is not based on merit but to justify the money that has been already squandered.



Read the letter the university management wrote to the SRC president below:

