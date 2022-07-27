KNUST SRC president directed to cough out GHC9,100 stolen money

File photo

Mr. Micheal A. Abuah, Bsc. Environmental Science, SRC President, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been directed by the Vice Director of Students' Affairs, KNUST, Prof.Otchere Addai-Mensah to as a matter of urgency refund an amount of GHC9,100 he squandered in the name of embarking on a trip to South Africa on educational purpose before Friday 22ND July, 2022 without fail.

The action was taken after KNUST SRC Parliament Council was petitioned to probe further into the School Representative Council’s Executives trip to South Africa some weeks ago.



The School’s Parliament Council was petitioned by leaders of Coalition of Concerned Students, KNUST, headed by Mr. Theophilus Berchie to provide immediate investigation into the SRC Executives travel to South Africa in somewhere July,2022.



After probing further in the said allegation, the Vice Director of Students' Affairs concluded that, the SRC president's personal testimony and handwritten statements have proven that he did not embark on the said trip.



The Vice Director is by a letter issued on 19th July, 2022 instructing the SRC President to refund the squandered amount he never worked for.

The vice director again stated in the said letter that the said amount which was approved for their educational and leadership trip to South Africa as requested by the South Africa Union Students in collaboration with the University Students' Association of Ghana was never used for the intended purpose.



Read the letter below



