KNUST: Some have lost their eyes- Student recounts clash

File photo

A student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with given name as Kofi has stated that some students have lost their eyes and arms as a result of the clash between the Continental and Katanga Halls.

There was a violent clash between students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) on Thursday, August 18, 2022.



According to reports, during the Hall Week Celebration, students from Katanga, who were celebrating their hall week embarked on a procession, moved to the main university entrance gate, blocked traffic flow on the Kumasi – Accra highway and created a lot of vehicular traffic.



On their way back to campus, they decided to use the Unity Hall arena, against a mutual arrangement not to encroach on each other’s “territory.”



Reports say that without any provocation, the Katanga students decided to pelt stones at residents of Unity Hall in an attempt to force them to react.



When that failed, the Katangees reportedly destroyed anything on site including cars, some of which belonged to staff, then the clash began.

As a result, it has been speculated that 12 students from both sides suffered various injuries but were treated at the KNUST Hospital.



Giving a vivid account on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, the student, Kofi said some got injured such that it will be difficult for them to recover.



Although he did not see other weapons during the clash, from a distance, Kofi said the two sides threw stones at each other, resulting in the lost of eyes of some of the students.



He also confirmed most vehicles, belonging to the staff were damaged.

Kofi said students from the Conti Hall were mostly affected.



Meanwhile, he said calm had been restored in the school after the intervention of the police.



However, as at the time of filing this report, he said they had not heard anything officially from the school authorities.