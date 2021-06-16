KNUST TEIN marks 26 years of youth activism

Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah addressing the gathering

Source: GNA

Mr Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, former Minister of Youth and Sports, has tasked members of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to campaign vigorously for the return to power of the main opposition party.

They should use the knowledge and expertise acquired at the higher educational level to advance the ideals and cause of the party, he advocated.



According to the former Minister, the largest opposition party had the best alternative solutions to the socio-economic challenges confronting the nation, hence the need for TEIN to focus on the job at hand.



Mr Afriyie-Ankrah, who was addressing the 26th-anniversary celebration of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Chapter of the TEIN, in Kumasi, said the citizenry deserved better.



The legacies of the NDC were there for all to see, he stated, citing the various infrastructural projects executed by the party under the Mahama-led administration, especially in the area of education, health, water and sanitation, youth development, and job creation.



The Director of Elections for the largest opposition party enumerated the construction of classroom blocks and upgrading of polytechnics to university status, expansion of the road network and national grid, as well as the construction of ultra-modern markets and hospitals across the country.



In his view, these projects and the promotion of good governance and economic management under the NDC were critical to alleviating the plight of the people.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of failing to deliver on its campaign promises, alleging that a significant number of Ghanaians were yearning for change.



“Where are the jobs, roads, hospitals, infrastructural development, and other goodies the NPP promised the people?” the former Minister quizzed, urging Ghanaians to be supportive of the NDC in its bid to come back to power.



Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s Organizer of the NDC, advised members of TEIN to close their ranks and work collectively to achieve the vision and mission of the largest opposition party.



He reminded them of the need to take a keen interest in youth activism, saying many leaders of the party had risen through the ranks of the Network to serve the nation in varied leadership positions.



The anniversary was on the theme “TEIN at 26 - Celebrating 26 Years of Existence”, and allowed TEIN-KNUST to take stock of its past activities and chart the path for sustainable development.



The various guest speakers, drawn from the NDC National Executive Committee, Regional Executives, former Ministers of State, and some former leaders of the Network took turns to sensitize the members on their roles and responsibilities within the context of the party’s structure.