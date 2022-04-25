KNUST URO explains why students leave their cars on campus despite acquiring them

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Dr. Bekoe says students leave cars on campus because they can’t explain how they got them to their parents

A parent fainted on campus after being lied to about wards graduation - Bekoe



KNUST reinstates over 3,550 of the 6,000 deferred students



The University Relations Officer (URO) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Norris Bekoe, has said that most students in the university who own cars leave them behind when going home.



Dr. Bekoe said that the reason they leave the cars behind is that, they can not explain to their parents how they acquired them.



“... we have students on campus who actually have cars, and when they are on vacation, they can’t take the cars home because they won’t be able to tell their parents how they got those cars,” 3news.com, reports.

The URO also indicated that a lot of the students tell lies to their parents, particularly about happenings in the school.



Citing an example he said, “… a student had lied to the parent that he was part of the graduating class and the parent had come for his graduation on campus only to find out that the ward was in the second year after being in the school for four years.



“That parent collapsed in the office of the Dean of Students. We had to call the ambulance to resuscitate that parent."



Dr. Bekoe made these remarks explaining the rationale behind the universities decision to defer the programmes of some 6000 students he had failed to make payment of 70 percent of their school fees.



The university has since rescinded its decision and has extended the deadline for the payment of the fees to May 20, 2022.