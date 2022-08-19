KNUST clash: How Katanga residents launched unprovoked attack on Conti

Screenshot of some protesting students

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have reacted to the clash between students of Unity Hall popularly known as Conti and University Hall popularly known as Katanga hall.

In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, the University's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, explained that the attack was occasioned by a procession by Katanga Hall boys to mark their hall week celebration.



According to him, when they got to Conti, the Katanga boys together with colleagues from Casely Hayford, Casford, from the University of Cape Coast; launched unprovoked attacks on the Conti hall residents.



He narrated that the Conti Hall residents retreated, however, the Katangese continued their onslaught leading to the destruction of several properties.



“Around 6:15 thereabout, the fellows of Katanga Hall including some alumni of the hall and their colleagues from Casely Hayford [Casford hall] in the University of Cape Coast were processing as part of the Katanga Hall week celebration. As part of the marching, they got to Unity Hall and then decided to launch an unprovoked attack on the fellows of Unity Hall. The students in Unity Hall decided to retreat and went into the hall and locked the gate but they decided to throw stones and ended up destroying 9 vehicles belonging to the hall fellows…(and) some staff of the hall,” Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe said.



He added that the situation has led to the heavy deployment of security on the campus to forestall any reprisal attacks.

While stating that the clash has triggered an emergency meeting by management, Dr. Bekoe said steps are being taken to commence full scale investigations into the incident.



“We have heavy police presence on campus and the situation now is calm. Fortunately, there was no deaths. Few students who sustained injuries have been rushed to the university of hospital and being taken care of.Investigations will commence almost immediately because we have CCTV footages of majority of the students who participated in this unlawful attack,” he said



“There will be an emergency executive committee meeting tomorrow morning [August 19, 2022] to decide the way forward in terms of all hall celebrations,” he further said.



Corroborating the narration of the KNUST PRO, a student who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity said the attack by Katanga Hall students was deliberate.



“Katanga is having their hall week and normally they go for a procession. Normally when they are going for the procession, they don’t pass where the Conti hall is. They started the procession around 4:30 to 5 there. It was about an hour of procession. They waited for all the Conti hall students to come around before they went to pass there. The Katanga guys knew what they wanted to do. They wanted to have some kind of fight with the Conti guys. Yeah, it was deliberate” he said.

“Last week Friday, Conti had their hall week but with that, it was very very peaceful because military men and police were around so nothing really happened. I don’t understand why Katanga boys went on procession today [Thursday August 18] . Normally it’s on Fridays,” he further intimated.



Police react to Conti-Katanga Hall clash



The Ghana Police Service in a Twitter post said it is now in control of the situation and efforts are underway to arrest persons found culpable in the acts of violence.



“The Police have restored calm on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology following violent clashes between students of the Katanga and Unity Halls of the University.



“The Police are in firm control of the situation and investigation is ongoing to arrest those behind this unfortunate, needless and unjustifiable attacks and bring them to face justice.

“We therefore urge all law abiding members of the university community to remain calm and support the police as we deal with the situation,” it said.





