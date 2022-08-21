KNUST gang rape: A-G set to commence committal proceedings of six accused persons

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

The Attorney General’s (A-G) office is preparing for committal proceedings against the six accused persons facing court for allegedly gang-raping a first-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, the prosecution has said.

The process will pave the way for a full trial at a higher court.



In court



On Thursday, August 18, the Asokore Mampong District Court granted a request to remand the suspects into police custody to reappear on September 2.



“We alluded to the fact that there was a bail application at the High Court by Counsel for the accused persons but it was refused. So we brought it to the attention of the trial judge and he went ahead to remand the accused persons,” said the Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti Regional Police Command ACP Kofi Blagodzi.



The suspects, including the boyfriend of the victim, Patrick Fosu reportedly lured the victim, a level 100 student of the KNUST to commit the crime with the five others on July 24. Police also gave their names as Edwin Nii Noi Quaynor, John Wilson, Kingsley Asiedu Andoh, Thompson Nii, and Assafua Eric – all students of the university.



“Very soon the A-G will commence the committal proceedings after which the actual trial will be at the High Court,” Blagodzi said indicating that a bail application at the High Court by counsel for the accused persons was not granted.

Difficult times



The suspects will remain behind bars until September 2. University authorities are yet to determine their although sources say they risk being rusticated.



Lawyer for the accused persons is urging calm but admits parents of the accused persons are worried that their sons are going through such difficult times.



“We went to the High Court and made our argument but the High Court disagreed with us citing the safety of both the victim and the students. If that offense has not been proven they are still innocent.



Their parents are very distraught and are in difficult times but I must tell you that they also empathize with the victim. The parents are also taken steps to assist the victim as they think of their sons”, Counsel for the accused persons Richard Adu Darko told the media shortly after proceedings.





Meanwhile, two other suspects including a police officer are facing court for committing a similar offense.



The officer, General L/Cpl Frank Adu-Poku stationed at Bomso, and a KNUST student were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a first-year student of the school.



Joel Osei Owusu, a Level 400 Business Administration student, is alleged to have lured the victim into his room at Ultimate Hostel, formerly Evandy Hostel, and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.



They have since been remanded into police custody assisting investigations.