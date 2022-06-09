KNUST gets Africa's largest single-structure faculty building

The building is said to be the largest in Africa

The completion of the construction of the Faculty of Social Sciences building at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has brought a lot of pride to all associated with the school, as well as the country.

This is because the new block, which is an 11,100-student capacity edifice, has become Africa’s largest faculty building ever.



With photos that show various angles of the building flooding social media, many have applauded the school for the achievement.



While there has not been any official statement to that effect, the Voice of KNUST handle on Twitter (@VOICE_of_KNUST), as well as other handles like the Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) have shared the news.



