1
Menu
News

KNUST gets Africa's largest single-structure faculty building

KNUST SOCIAL SCIENCES BUILDING 1 The building is said to be the largest in Africa

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The completion of the construction of the Faculty of Social Sciences building at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has brought a lot of pride to all associated with the school, as well as the country.

This is because the new block, which is an 11,100-student capacity edifice, has become Africa’s largest faculty building ever.

With photos that show various angles of the building flooding social media, many have applauded the school for the achievement.

While there has not been any official statement to that effect, the Voice of KNUST handle on Twitter (@VOICE_of_KNUST), as well as other handles like the Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) have shared the news.

See them below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim Moroccan girlfriend
GFA begins process to switch nationality of Odoi, Nketiah, Inaki Williams
5 Ghanaian players set for big money moves
Ghana deports Nigerien beggars on the streets of Accra
Kwesi Pratt ‘tackles’ Paul Adom Otchere
MP, others charge IGP over LGBTQ+ billboard on Tema Motorway
'Ex-gratia is a lexicon not in the Constitution' – Inusah Fuseini