KNUST joins UG-UTAG, rejects suspension of strike after voting

KNUST had scheduled to commence academic activities on Thursday

Four out of five UTAG branches vote against suspension of strike

UTAG declares strike



UTAG demands better conditions of service



The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology branch of the University Teachers of Association of Ghana (KNUST-UTAG) has become the latest branch of the union to vote against the suspension of the strike action declared on January 10, 2022.



Becoming the latest to conduct its membership voting on the UTAG National Executive Council’s decision, some 654 out of 865 KNUST-UTAG members voted to reject the strike suspension.



The NEC decision came some six weeks after the association decided to suspend its services in demand for better conditions of service.

Following the NEC decision to suspend the strike, the leadership of UTAG announced it was conducting a general election on the various campuses to get the approval of its membership for the suspension.



So far, five out of six UTAG branches who have voted have rejected the decision to suspend the strike.



The University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Energy and Natural Resources and the University of Education – Winneba, branches have all voted against the suspension.



The University of Health and Allied Sciences is the only branch whose membership has so far voted in support of the suspension of the strike.



