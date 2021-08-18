KNUST level 300 student allegedly dies after suicide attempt at Adoato

The deceased was found dead by his mother

A level 300 student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has allegedly committed suicide at Adoato close to Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident has thrown residents, friends and family members into a state of shock and mourning over what may have triggered the young student to commit such a destardly act.



The deceased identified as Frederick Asamoah Frimpong was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at Adoato.



An Uncle of the deceased whose name was given as Kofi Abrefa Buziah who broke the news of the unfortunate incident in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, said the deceased came home last week because of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike.

According to him, the deceased was found dead when his mother went to his room to relay information to him.



“We knocked on his door for several minutes but he didn’t respond. We called his phone but he was not picking so we called a carpenter to break his door and we saw him hanging” he explained.



The deceased body has been sent to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue for autopsy by the police officers who came to the scene.