KNUST ranked best university in quality education in Africa, 14th in the world

KNUST ranked best African University in SDG 4

Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking based on 4 key areas



KNUST beat 1,166 out of the 1,180 universities to emerge tops



Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, have congratulated its stakeholders on a recent feat the university has achieved.



The latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking adjudged KNUST as the best university in quality education (Sustainable Development Goal 4) in Africa and 14th globally.



KNUST in a statement signed by its University Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, mentioned that the Kumasi-based varsity beat 1,166 out of the 1,180 universities that were pooled in the category.

“The result is based on 13 meticulously collated performance measures that assess a university’s performance in four areas of quality: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. The list includes 1, 180 universities from 106 countries worldwide. KNUST placed 14th globally with a score of 83.7% and topped all universities in Africa in terms of quality.



“KNUST also beat 1,166 out of the 1,180 universities that fell within this category in the world,” part of the statement read.



About Times Higher Education Impact Rankings



The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



This year’s ranking included more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories making them the largest and most diverse university ranking till date.

The 2022 ranking analyzed more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications and included survey responses from almost 22,000 scholars globally.



