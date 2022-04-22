KNUST reinstates over 3,550 of the 6,000 deferred students

2200 students benefit from KNUST Dean of Students Scholarship
1350 deferred students have made payment through personal means - Norris Bekoe
KNUST SRC offers scholarships to 2380 of the 6000 asked to defer their courses
The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has disclosed that it has reinstated over 3,550 of the 6,000 students whose programmes were deferred due to their inability to pay 70 percent of their fees.
According to the authorities, the students who have been reinstated made the required payment during the grace period offered by the university following negotiations with the Student Representative Council (SRC), graphiconline.com.
In an interview with Daily Graphic, the University Relations Office (URO), Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe said that the fees of 2,200 students were paid through the Dean of Students Scholarship Scheme and 1350 paid the fees on their own.
He added that the students who do not make payment during the grace period will have to defer their programme because the university operates an automated system that will automatically take out the names of students who fail to make the required payment.
Meanwhile, the Student Representative Council (SRC) of KNUST, has also offered scholarships to 2380 of the 6000 students who were asked to defer their programmes due to their failure to pay 70 percent of their school fees.
The President of the SRC, Michael Aboah, said that the fees were paid with an amount of GH¢ 50,000 the SRC has raised to support needy students, graphiconline.com reports.
He indicated that the beneficiaries included students who were already on the scholarship scheme of the SRC and needy students who proved they could not pay their fees due to some circumstances.
