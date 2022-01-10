KNUST resolves accommodation challenges for new entrance

All in-campus hostels have been reserved to serve first-year students at KNUST

The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in collaboration with the school's Student Representative Council (SRC), has stepped up measures to address challenges first-year students face in accessing accommodation.

The university has reserved all traditional halls and in-campus hostels for level 100 students reporting for the 2021/2022 academic year as part of efforts to address the perennial accommodation problems for freshers.



According to the university, the decision was to check the situation where first-year students are forced to pay exorbitant hostel fees due to a lack of a place to stay.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the SRC president for KNUST Michael Abuah, disclosed that all in-campus hostels had been reserved for first-year students.



He added that the school has also set up a desk at the Dean of Student's Office to assist students and parents who are still finding it difficult to get accommodation.



"This year's admission process has been one of the best as the University's management and the SRC took time to address all the petty changes students face in gaining admission, particularly accommodation," he said.

"The university prior to the opening of the admission process created an online platform for all freshers to assist them with their accommodation issues, and I believe the decision has really paid off."



Mr Abuah further noted that, unlike previous years where students get stranded and unstable with no hope of getting a place to lodge, this year's situation is very smooth due to how the process was handled.



Michael Abuah, however, admitted the university generally has an accommodation deficit and called on the management of the school to address the problem.



He appealed to private entrepreneurs to invest in hostel development in and around the school as the leadership of the facility is ready to provide them with lands.