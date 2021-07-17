KNUST responds to students’ march against high hostel fees

KNUST Students on Friday, July 16 staged a peaceful protest

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has assured students that the hostels whose owners recently hiked rental fees have been identified and are being talked to for a possible reduction.

Students on Friday, July 16 staged a peaceful protest to press home demands for the hostels to reduce their rents.



According to the students, some of the hostel owners have increased their fees by as high as 90 percent.



But a statement issued by management of the Kumasi-based university on Friday said those hostels are not part of the Private Hostels Association (PHA), whose members review rental fees in collaboration with the university.



“We wish to state that, the University, through the Office of the Dean of Students, has over the years, been engaging the Private Hostels Association (PHA) members and their leaders in the fixing of fees,” the statement signed by Deputy Registrar Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe said.

“This year has not been any different and hostels which belong to the PHA have increased their rentals not exceeding 12% as agreed with the University.”



It assured students that every effort is being made to “provide decent and secured accommodation for students on campus”.



“Consequently, discussions are ongoing with three(3) private investors for the construction of hostels beginning next academic year.”