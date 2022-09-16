0
Menu
News

KNUST's Faculty of Built Environment, GRASAG hold 2022 Environment Challenge

KNUST's Faculty Of Built Environment, GRASAG Hold Environment Challenge 20221.png Panel of judges for the 2022 Environment Challenge

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: Christopher Sam, Contributor

The Faculty of Built Environment of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi in collaboration with the Graduate Association Students of Ghana has organized Environmental Planning Challenge dubbed Building Greener, Sustainable and Aesthetical Spaces on Monday, 27th June 2022 at the College Conference.

In his remarks, the Board Member of the Forestry Commission, Engr. George Wireko-Brobbey indicated that the purpose of the event aims to provide eco-friendly, sustainable, and aesthetic designs from a multidisciplinary perspective. This, he said, “the aesthetics of Ghanaian cities urgently need to be improved to position Ghanaian cities as the engine of economic growth through tourism and city efficiency”.

Engr. George Wireko-Brobbey further disclosed that, in addition to a cash prize for the competition winners, he will be hiring them to plan and design management bungalows for Xylogi Company located at Sefwi Wiawso. The event's evaluation panel included Drs. Stephen Appiah-Takyi (Chairman), Owusu Amponsah, Martin Larbi, Kwabena G. Abrokwa, and Joseph K. Kidido.

At the end of the competition, Team Graphene won the GRASAG Area's design competition, and Team the Sage won the Faculty of Built Environment Area design competition. The Team Graphene is made up of Quarshie Benedicta, Quarcoe Joseph, Tetteh Mark, Tweneboah Theresa, and Antwi-Boasiako Irene, while Team the Sage is comprised of Asunsua Herbert-Browne, Opoku Emmanuel, Kissibugum Barnaba, Boahen Emmanuel, Hannah Derrick -Architecture, Quansah Louisa Constance Mcgly.

Dignitaries who honoured the event are Prof. Emmanuel Adinyera - Vice Dean FoBE, Nana Agyemang Cobinah - Senior Architect, Development Office KNUST, Wofa Adu-Gyamfi GRASAG-KNUST President, Mrs. Juliana Opoku Nyarko - Estate Officer, KNUST and Mrs. Gifty Asante - Grounds and Gardens unit, KNUST.

Source: Christopher Sam, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Comms. Dir. 'vindicates' Mahama
Bawumia breaks silence on presidential ambition
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama