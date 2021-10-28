KNUST’s contribution to Ghana’s human resource development laudable - Government

A major roundabout at the university

Source: GNA

The government has extolled the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana’s premier science and technology tertiary educational institution, for its positive contribution to the country’s human resource development.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, said the University had over the years metamorphosed into a “Centre of Excellence”, churning out the critical skilled manpower needed to spearhead development in all spheres of human development.



The University, according to him, should work hard in living up to its mandate - deepening research, innovation and technological advancement and transfer to bring the needed transformation to the nation’s socio-economic agenda.



“We need an army of skilled manpower committed to transforming the nation for the better, churning out the requisite knowledge and solutions to address the 21st Century development challenges confronting the society,” he stated.



Dr Adutwum, speaking at the launch of the University’s 70th anniversary celebration, in Kumasi, said science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education had become the basis for accelerated growth in all aspects of human endeavour.



“For Ghana to be prepared for the fourth industrial revolution, our focus should be on STEM education,” he observed, assuring that the government would not renege in its responsibility of assisting KNUST to achieve its objectives.

Established in 1951, the University, which started as the Kumasi College of Technology, had evolved over the years to its present status with a student population of over 80, 000.



Currently, the University since its adoption of the collegiate system has 97 departments, offering 520 academic programmes.



“KNUST: 70 Years of Global Impact - a New Age for a Renewed Focus”, is the theme for the year-long anniversary.



Dr Adutwum indicated that universities existed to find an antidote to mankind’s problems.



Therefore, the KNUST should chart a new course and work assiduously to bring about the expected transformation to the society.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, who is the Chancellor for KNUST, commended the founding fathers for their vision in establishing the institution.



The authorities, he said, were committed to focusing on achieving the mission for which the University was established, especially in the area of science and technology.



The University had resolved to train the skilled human resource for industry and corporate world, he noted, adding that, it was determined to boost and come out with cutting-edge technology for the benefit of the society.



Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, the KNUST Vice-Chancellor, stressed the need for the government to assist the University in improving its infrastructure to enhance its academic programmes.