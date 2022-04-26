KNUST student’s murder: Court remand 25-year-old tailor apprentice in custody

File photo

The Kuntanase District Court in the Ashanti Region, has remanded, Emmanuel Boateng, a suspect in the murder case of a level 200 biological sciences student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), into Police custody.

The court remanded the 25-year-old tailor apprentice on Monday, 25 April 2022.



The court granted a plea by the prosecution to remand the suspect after the prosecutor disclosed that a docket was being prepared, which will be sent to the Attorney General’s (AG) office for advice.



The suspect will therefore reappear before the court on Monday, 9 May 2022.



A 21-year-old level 200 student of the KNUST Kwaku Adugyamfi was allegedly killed over a mobile phone.

The body of the Biological Sciences student was found around Sewuah New Site on Friday, 22 April 2022.



According to the father of the deceased, Yaw Adugyamfi, his son was attacked and murdered because of his iPhone.



The Ashanti Regional Police arrested one suspect, the 25-year-old tailor apprentice, for the murder of the level 200 student.