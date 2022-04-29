0
KNUST student sits in Bibini River for about 6 hours for a school project

Bibini River A Lady sits in the middle of Bibini River at KNUST

A young lady has been spotted sitting in the Bibini River in Kumasi.

In a video sighted by Ghanaweb, the lady is said to have been seated on a chair in the middle of the river for about 6 hours as part of an artistic presentation of project work for some post graduate students.

Some passersby were captured staring at her while she sat with her legs on the water with a straight face.

The video was shared on Twitter by ‘Voice of KNUST’.

Below is the video



