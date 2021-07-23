KNUST students lament 50% surge in hostel fees

Following the release of hostel fees for the 2021/2022 academic year by the management of the KNUST, the students have lamented the 50% surge in the fees.

Ranging from GH¢3000 to GH¢5000, the students say the hostel fees are more than their school fees, questioning if hostel fees are more important than school fees.



On July 16, 2021, students on campus went on a demonstration with the hope that the administration would reduce the prices.



Holding placards, students took to the principal streets of the KNUST, marching peacefully through all the seven traditional halls on campus.



Giving a couple of reasons, one of the lead protestors who identified himself as Nii, in an interview with Akoma FM, said they are not only protesting for themselves but also their parents and guardians because they won’t be able to afford the 50% increment on hostel fees.



However, reports have it that some students have already made payments, begging the question of what happens to those who cannot foot those bills.

These students spoke exclusively to GhanaWeb on Friday, July 23, 2021.



Meanwhile, the management of KNUST says a stakeholders’ meeting is underway to resolve the issues, any further decisions will be communicated.



Watch the interview below:



