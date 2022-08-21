KNUST to revoke certs of old students involved in Conti-Katanga skirmishes

The riot led to the destruction of properties

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, has decided to withdraw the certificates of former students who took part in the riot on campus.

This was revealed by the University’ Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe in an interview on TV3.



The Management has also decided to make students at the University Hall pay for the cost of repairing about nine vehicles belonging to staff that were damaged during the riot on Thursday.



According to the University’ Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, video footage retrieved from the University’s security system show that it was students from the University Hall otherwise known as Katanga, who stormed the Unity Hall and caused mayhem during the procession.



He confirmed that the University authorities have identified some of the students involved in the clash as captured on a CCTV, adding they will hand them over to the Police for further investigation.



Dr. Bekoe, said about 40 students involved in the procession and the riot, came from the University of Cape Coast’s Casley Hayford Hall, adding that those students will be reported to UCC authorities.

Hall week and Student Representative Council, SRC, week celebrations at the KNUST have been suspended indefinitely.



Random security checks of people and vehicles entering and exiting the University campus are to be carried out.



These form part of the decision taken by the Executive Committee of the University, following the disturbances that occurred on Thursday.



In a related development, Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa, says the University Authorities cannot absorb themselves of blame, adding management of KNUST should have pre-empted the clash, taking a cue from the riot between Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall Students last week.



In an interview on TV3, Dr. Bonaa who served as chair to the Committee that investigated student disturbances on the Legon campus, said to take away the violence associated with Student Hall week celebration far reaching decisions must be taken including prosecuting perpetrators of violence on campuses.