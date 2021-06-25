KOD rallies support for physically challenged girl who crawls to school

• Agnes is a nine-year-old girl who cannot walk

• Regardless, she is determined to go to school



• Her burning desire leads her to crawl to school and back home



Compelled by the sad story of a nine-year-old girl who crawls for 3 kilometers to and from school every day, Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion designer, Kofi Okyere Darko is rallying public support for the nine-year-old Agnes Mba.



Agnes who is a class one pupil of Dasabligo Primary School in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region is unable to stand on her feet to walk.



Her condition made her lose effective use of her limbs at three months old.



Despite the delay the condition has caused to her education, a determined Agnes crawls on her knees for 1.5 kilometers every day to school and makes the same journey back after school.

In the absence of her parents who sometimes carry her on their back to school and an offer from a benevolent person to give her a bicycle ride back home from school, Agnes daily crawls on her knees to school.



Touched by the story of Agnes submitted to GhanaWeb by Peter Agengre, Kofi Okyere Darko in a self-recorded video shared on his Facebook page has appealed to the general public to provide collective support that will alleviate the plight of Agnes.



“Guys can we do this together? Let’s get her a good wheelchair, some school supplies and provisions.



"This is very important to me. Someone drew my attention to this post on GhanaWeb and I think it will take nothing for all of us to contribute to make her life more comfortable. Really it is something that I could do with my household but I think we should all contribute to support this girl. It's not just giving her a wheelchair but let’s find a way of empowering her. What do you say? Let’s do something about this,” he said in the video shared with the post.



Persons interested in assisting Agnes should see contact details below:



Reporter's contact: Peter Agengre - 02457 68733

Father's Mobile Money Account: Mba Abane



MOMO Number: 0545184353











