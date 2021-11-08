KOSS Murder: Police on campus amid fears of reprisal attack

Police have intensified their patrols on the campus of KOSS

Police have intensified their patrols on the campus of Konongo-Odumase Senior High School (SHS) as investigations surrounding the murder of Larhan Samu-un, a first-year male student who was allegedly stabbed to death by colleagues.

According to Konongo Municipal Police Command, intelligence is pointing to a planned reprisal attack reason for the latest intervention.



“We have arranged with school authorities and we want to maintain patrols on campus for one week”, Municipal Police Commander, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang confirmed to reporters.



At least five students, including a key suspect Emmanuel Frimpong, 17, have been picked up in connection with the incident which occurred at about 9 pm when the students had closed from preps.



Preliminary investigations by the police command revealed that the suspects had led other senior colleagues to bully first years on campus.

“These five suspects who are all in Form 2, ganged up and decided to go to House Three and then bully the first years. They first attacked and assaulted some of them. They further moved to the mini market on campus and grabbed another first-year student and attempted to drag him away to molest him but was rescued.”, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang said



“This action infuriated Emmanuel Osei Frimpong who went and attack a first-year student but was stopped by the deceased. Feeling angry, the suspect pulled out a small kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased without any provocation”.



According to Police, the deceased, who bled profusely after sustaining knife wounds at the lower left ribs, was rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital but was pronounced dead by medics.