KTU SRC appeals to govt to intervene in ongoing TUTAG strike

Koforidua Technical University

President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Victor Togoh is appealing to the government to intervene in the ongoing strike by the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG).

TUTAG on Monday, June 14, 2021, embarked on a partial nationwide strike to press home their demand for better conditions of service.



It is, among other things, protesting the frustrations that the technical Universities go through in attaining accreditation for academic programmes.



TUTAG members have been directed not to teach, invigilate, mark examination papers and/or submit results and attend meetings of any of the Technical Universities.



Commenting on the impact of the strike on technical university students in KTU, Victor Togoh stated that “we are hugely hit by activities of this sought by lecturers going on strike because the government keeps promising them and does not actually meet their displeasures to really solve them”



He expressed concerns over the implications of the strike on academic activities particularly the academic calendar.

“I remember last year due to the issues of strike a lot of students became agitated because even after the strike, the academic calendar will not be stretched or extended for you to have some more time to recoup all the lost times,” he lamented



Victor Togoh continued that the completion of final year students was in limbo should the strike persist.



He explained that “your project supervisors might not even be coming to campus for you to be meeting them regularly as you are supposed to meanwhile you are supposed to take your academics serious also to complete school”



Victor Togoh is thus appealing to the government to address the concerns of TUTAG in order for the association to call off their strike.



“For the past four years almost every year, TUTAG keeps going on strike because of these pertinent issues. The government should take steps to resolve this issue amicably with TUTAG” he appealed.