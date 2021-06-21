KTU develops traffic lights with cameras to combat insecurity on campus

Koforidua Tech. Uni. unveils traffic lights with cameras to tackle insecurity on campus

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has called on the government to assist technical universities to develop artificial intelligence tools needed to beef up the country's security.



This assistance, KTU believes could come in any form of investment.



This call comes after some students invented a traffic light with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help fight crime on campus.



Speaking to Citi News, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor David Kofi Essuman raised concerns on the need to pay attention to local inventions

“As part of requirements for final year students in the university, they take on projects which are normally supervised by their lecturers and some of these students came out with this project which is a locally built traffic light with cameras which is able to monitor everything within its scope and transfers live signals to the cybersecurity room on campus. The traffic light has successfully been installed on campus and it is currently being used to check our security on campus”.



He further blamed the limited use of technology in the fight against crime as a likely reason for the increase in crime in the country.



“Already, we have installed CCTV cameras and yet still, the robberies are going on so it means that we need to do more and advance more on that, to be able to pick up individuals who are involved in all these kinds of activities.”



“So it is our mission that, we are going to work in that direction to reduce crime in this country, and so we have just begun, and hope that as we travel along, we want to accept challenges. As a country, we need to ask ourselves where we want to be in the next five years, and what do we want to do with artificial intelligence?” Citinewsroom reported.



Professor David Kofi Essuman is therefore proposing a more scientific and reliable method of intelligence gathering to fight crime in the country.



“Once we have those concepts clear, it will guide us into how our research should go and how we can reduce the problems in this country. Crime is an issue, so we are going to focus on crime research and see how we can all help together to reduce and minimize the armed robbery that is happening in this country”.