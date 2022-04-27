‘Kaa she gbeyei, I’m immune to largactil’ – Franklin Cudjoe tells CLOGSAG boss

Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe reacts to CLOGSAG threats

He retorted 'kaa she gbeyei'



CLOGSAG have been demanding of neutrality allowance



Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has reacted to a threat from the Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Dr. Bampo-Addo.



Dr. Bampoe-Addo at a press conference in Accra stated that CLOGSAG members will inject Franklin Cudjoe with Largactil and smear him with pepper, if he continues to criticise their demands for the now controversial neutrality allowance.



But reacting to the threats in the Ga dialect, on Joy FM's 'Top Story' monitored by GhanaWeb, Franklin Cudjoe remarked, "Let me just tell Mr. Bampoe-Addo 'kaa she gbeyei, kw3' - to wit 'have no fears'...I’m immune to largactil and pepper”



He further indicated that the times that we are in, calls for such comic relief from CLOGSAG adding that he does take their general demands seriously but for them to demand for neutrality allowance, he disagrees.

"I do take their issues seriously. I’m just saying that I do not think the christening of the neutrality allowance makes sense because they’re already neutral," Cudjoe explained.



Franklin Cudjoe further noted that CLOGSAG should have thought of changing the nomenclature of the ‘neutrality allowance’ since by their existence, they are already neutral.



“Nobody is quarreling with them concerning their conditions of service. And indeed, I must admit that there’s a general price increase in the country. Inflation is almost 19 percent, and if organised labour is asking for a raise, they are well within their rights to ask for that.



"But to take the issue of neutrality, which defines the existence of the the civil service and negotiate on that basis, that obviously was what gored the ox of many people including myself,” he stressed.



Over the past days, CLOGSAG has come under intense public criticism, after the group initiated an industrial action over the failure of government to pay their neutrality allowance.



According to them, since they are not allowed to participate in politics as civil servants, there is the need for government to be prompt in paying their ‘neutrality allowance’ amongst other entitlements due them.