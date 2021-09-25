Kaaka: Ejura activist’s murder case adjourned to October 7

Ibrahim Kaaka, the late Ejura activist whose death triggered protests

The Asokwa District Court has again remanded into police custody the 3 accused persons in the murder of a social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed also known as ‘Kaaka.’

The accused persons, Iddi Mohammed, Alhassan Fuseini, and Ibrahim Isaka, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder.



They were remanded after the prosecutor, Kofi Blagodzi, told the court that the police are still waiting for advice from the Attorney General.



The court presided over by Akua Adu Boahene remanded the accused persons into police custody to reappear on October 7, 2021.

The prosecutor, Kofi Blagodzi spoke to the media after the court proceedings.



Counsel for two of the accused persons Alhassan Fuseini and Ibrahim Isaka, Lawyer Tapha Tassah was unhappy with the continued adjournment of the case while his clients continue to be in custody. He also expressed his misgivings on the case.