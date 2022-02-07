Kaaka being denied justice again - Economic Fighters League

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The Economic Fighters League has yet again demanded justice for the late Fighter Mohammed Ibrahim aka Kaaka.
The League in a statement indicated that it has gathered some monetary compensation had been organised for families who lost their loved ones in the Ejura incident following the death of Kaaka.
It said while they acknowledge the support for the bereaved families, monetary compensation cannot be a substitute for justice for those who were killed.
The League described as worrying, the failure to compensate the family of late Kaaka.
“In order for justice to be achieved, punishment of offenders and monetary compensation must necessarily be ordered by the Judiciary through the appropriate legal mechanisms, and not by officials of the Executive under whose command these lives were taken.
"History has shown that extrajudicial compensation most often serves as indemnification for the state perpetrators of injustice. Any effort to obtain justice by the punishment of the offenders by the families of the murdered youth will now be curtailed, as was seen with the case of the Zongo Seven.
"Justice by way of compensation and punishment of the offenders should only come from the Judiciary, the exclusion of which in yesterday’s efforts leads one to question the apparent disinterest of the Attorney General in bringing the state-ordered murderers to book.
"The exclusion of the Kaaka family from yesterday’s disbursement serves as further evidence of the problem of extrajudicial compensation. Evidence on record shows that Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed were murdered by the Ghanaian military on the orders of the state while the youth were returning from Kaaka’s funeral in June 2021,” reads the statement.
- Ejurahene applauds government for compensating victims of Ejura Shooting incident
- National Chief Imam lauds Ejurahene for promoting peace amongst tribal groups in Ejura
- Kaaka died fighting injustice; let not his death be in vain - Ernesto to EFL members
- Kaaka family angry with AG's no-case move for murder suspects
- Murder of Kaaka: Mother of deceased petitions PIPS boss over police misconduct
- Read all related articles