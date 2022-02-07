Kaaka being denied justice again - Economic Fighters League

Commander-In-Chief of Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah

The Economic Fighters League has yet again demanded justice for the late Fighter Mohammed Ibrahim aka Kaaka.

The League in a statement indicated that it has gathered some monetary compensation had been organised for families who lost their loved ones in the Ejura incident following the death of Kaaka.



It said while they acknowledge the support for the bereaved families, monetary compensation cannot be a substitute for justice for those who were killed.



The League described as worrying, the failure to compensate the family of late Kaaka.



“In order for justice to be achieved, punishment of offenders and monetary compensation must necessarily be ordered by the Judiciary through the appropriate legal mechanisms, and not by officials of the Executive under whose command these lives were taken.



"History has shown that extrajudicial compensation most often serves as indemnification for the state perpetrators of injustice. Any effort to obtain justice by the punishment of the offenders by the families of the murdered youth will now be curtailed, as was seen with the case of the Zongo Seven.

"Justice by way of compensation and punishment of the offenders should only come from the Judiciary, the exclusion of which in yesterday’s efforts leads one to question the apparent disinterest of the Attorney General in bringing the state-ordered murderers to book.



"The exclusion of the Kaaka family from yesterday’s disbursement serves as further evidence of the problem of extrajudicial compensation. Evidence on record shows that Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed were murdered by the Ghanaian military on the orders of the state while the youth were returning from Kaaka’s funeral in June 2021,” reads the statement.







