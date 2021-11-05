Kaaka family angry with AG's no-case move for murder suspects

Attorney General, Godfred Dame

The family of the late Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed is raising eyebrows about the Attorney General’s decision to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the case involving the two bodyguards of the former Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura, who were arrested in connection with the murder of the social media activist, which sparked riots that resulted in the shooting to death of two demonstrators by some soldiers.

“Our attention has been drawn to news circulating in the Ejura community that the Attorney General is preparing to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the prosecutions of the two bodyguards of the former MCE for Ejura, who were arrested in connection with the murder of our son Kaaka,” the family said in a statement.



The statement, signed by the spokesperson for the family, Nafiu Mohammed, also said they are unhappy their son, Baba Iddi has been kept in police custody for 120 days without trial or the opportunity for him to defend his innocence in connection with Kaaka’s death.



“It has been over 120 days since Baba Iddi was arrested and charged by the police. To date, the police and the Attorney General’s department have failed to bring him to trial so as to enable him to establish his innocence”, the family said.



It added: “The continuous holding of Baba Iddi without trial is a violation of his human rights and of his entitlement to a speedy and fair trial”.



The family added that it is considering all legal options, including calling for a massive demonstration in and outside Ejura in connection with the continuous denial of justice for the family and the people of Ejura.



Below is the full statement issued by the family:

Our attention has been drawn to news circulating in the Ejura community that the Attorney-General is preparing to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the prosecutions of the two bodyguards of the former MCE for Ejura, who were arrested in connection with the murder of our son Kaaka.



We note also with displeasure, the false news circulating that our son Baba Iddi has confessed to the killing of his brother Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka. We wish to state categorically that this information is completely fabricated and untrue. Our son Baba Iddi has consistently and continuously maintained his innocence in respect of the charge brought against him.



The circulation of this misinformation has been deliberately and consistently pressed, in order to divert the public’s attention from the call for Justice for Kaaka; and to court disaffection for the family.



We wish to remind the public that even the Ejura Ministerial Committee found several instances of deliberate attempts by public officials appearing before the Committee to mislead it, in connection with the investigations into Kaaka’s killing. For example, the Committee found that testimony of the DCOP at Ejura that the Ejura Police visited the scene of the crime (Kaaka’s house), where he was assaulted on the 26th June 2021, could not have been true, as the docket on the murder of Kaaka shows that the police’s own Diary of Action begins from 30th June 2021.



That is four days after Kaaka was attacked.



The Committee also found that the report by the supposed crime scene experts was fabricated and contained statements that were obviously afterthoughts intended to cover up a lie. [See paragraph 20 of the Committee’s report.]

It has been over 120 days since Baba Iddi was arrested and charged by the Police.



To date, the police and the Attorney General’s department have failed to bring him to trial, so as to enable him to establish his innocence. The continuous holding of Baba Iddi without trial is in violation of his human rights and of his entitlement to a speedy and fair trial.



We remain resolute in our fight for justice for our family and for Ejura. We are also citizens of Ghana, and our cry for justice deserves to be heard!



At this time, the family is considering all its options in law, including calling for a massive demonstration, in and outside Ejura in connection with the continuous denial of justice for the family and the people of Ejura.