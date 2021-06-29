Kaaka 'murdered by the rotten system and those who protect it' – Economic Fighters

The late Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Muhammed

The Economic Fighters League has condemned the “heinous act of suppression” and all the actions that led to the murder of one of its outspoken members and #FixTheCountry activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Muhammed.

Kaaka was attacked in his home by a mob in the early hours of Saturday, 26 June 2021.



He died on Monday, 28 June 2021 while receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed was attacked on the same Friday that the Ghana Police Service arrested other #FixTheCountry conveners.



A statement issued by the EFL on Monday indicated that “Kaaka was an active and concerned activist using social media to expose the development problems of his community, Ejura, in Ashanti Region”.



“He stood firm in the face of threats from members of his community and continued to demand better even when issued a warning alleging disturbance of the peace by the Ghana Police Service”.

“It is indicative of where we stand as a nation that a citizen cannot only be denied their constitutional right to demand better for their nation but be attacked and murdered for it”.



“The Economic Fighters League condemns this heinous act of suppression and all the actions that led up to the murder of an upright citizen in his own home”, the statement said.



“As we mourn the death of our brother, let us remember that there are many who are complicit in his murder”.



“He was murdered by the rotten system and those who protect it; by the foot soldiers who push it; by the politicians who run it; by those who hide from it and by those who benefit from it”.



“The violent mob sent to silence Kaaka was only the final trigger,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, following the death of Kaaka, the youth in Ejura blocked roads, burnt tyres, and thronged the streets in their numbers to protest.



Read the full statement below:



