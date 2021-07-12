Kaaka’s family retreats; likely to appear before committee probing Ejura disturbances

The family has reconsidered its decision to boycott sitting

The family of slain social media activist and #FixTheCountry campaigner, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka, is likely to appear before the 3-member Committee probing the Ejura disturbances which led to the shooting of protesters.

This comes a few days after the family declared its intention not to appear before the committee.



Although the family said they respect the decision of the president and the government to set up a committee to investigate the matter, they were unable to take part in the hearing because “events over the past few days, have left less certain of the scope, focus, real intent and even utility of the ongoing inquiry.”



However, a member of the family tells 3news.com that they have reconsidered their earlier decision.

“Our elders have spoken and we have to respect that, so we are appearing before the committee”, the family member said.



Today will be the fifth day of sitting since the three-member committee began its probe on Tuesday, July 6. The Committee was expected to present its report on July 9 but has requested for an extension of its time to July 16, saying there were more persons of interest to testify. The request has since been granted and sitting resumes today, July 12.



11 witness have so far appeared before the committee to testify including the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP David Agyeman Adjem, the Ejura Municipal Police Commander, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, Lieutenant Colonel Kweku Ware Peprah of the military, Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura Mohammed, some journalists among others.