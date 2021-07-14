Kaaka’s murder: Ministerial Committee to end public hearing today

The committee has dedicated today to the Ejura Traditional Council

The Inter-Ministerial Committee investigating the circumstances that led to deaths in Ejura in the Ashanti region following the death of activist Ibrahim Kaaka will bring their public hearing to a close today.

The three-member committee has dedicated the day to the Ejura Traditional Council. The Nifahene of Ejura Nana Osei Kwadwo Ansebie has been first to appear before the committee.



Meanwhile, one of the neighbours of the slain social media activist confirmed the police’s claim that a brother of Kaaka is behind the assault which led to the death of the activist.



Police had earlier arrested Mohammed’s brother based on information from an unnamed informant who alleged that he was involved in the murder of the deceased.



Following the incident and the alleged killing of some irate youth in Ejura by some military men, President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in a statement from the presidency instructed the Interior Minister to conduct a public inquiry into the chaos that resulted in the death of two persons.

Appearing before the committee on Tuesday, July 13 Fuseini noted that even though he wasn’t in the town at the time of the killing, his wife told him she had seen the suspect at the crime scene.



He said “My Lord, the incident that happened in Ejura started on Friday but on that same Friday I was in Tamale. The incident that happened, it was my wife who saw. She was in her room performing ablution and she heard the sound of a motorbike coming.”



“Our house is on a one and a half plot with the other plot remaining, and their building is on the same line. So, when she heard the sound of the motorbike, she as well heard an unusual noise. She heard that somebody was screaming like the person being strangulated and that was the time she came out.”