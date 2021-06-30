Kaaka’s murder smacks of a state-sponsored attack – Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boama Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boama Otokunor, has described the murder of the #Fixethcountry activist, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, as a state-sponsored attack.

He noted that the country is saddled with impunity borne out of political intolerance, a development he said must stop.



In a tweet, Otokunor said “I condemn in no uncertain terms the dastard killing of #FixTheCountry activist, Ibrahim “Kaaka” Mohammed.



“This culture of state-sponsored murder and wanton impunity borne out of political intolerance must die prematurely. We cannot allow this trend to continue. #justice4kaaka.”



His comments follow the gruesome murder of Macho Kaaka in Ejura in the Ashanti Region over the weekend.



There were violent clashes between the youth of the area who were demonstrating in that town on Tuesday, June 29, and the members of the security agencies following the murder.



This led to the death of two persons with four sustaining various degrees of injury.

Former President John Dramani Mahama asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation in Ejura.



Former President Mahama has added his voice to calls for calm in Ejura but demanded thorough investigations into the firing of live ammunition into the protesting crowd.



“I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed.



“I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire after the burial of the murdered youth activist.



“I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura.



“There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Ejura community.”



