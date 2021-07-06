Kaaka was killed by his brother – Police

The late Kaaka was murdered on Friday, June 25, 2021

Police have confirmed that social activist, Mohammed Iddrisu, popularly known as Kaaka was murdered by his brother.



According to Kasapafmonlne reports, the police confirmed this after preliminary investigations.



This follows an eyewitness account on what led to the demise of the late social media activist.



Speaking to Kessben TV in an interview, the woman said she saw Baba Iddi, a brother of Kaaka attacking him, after which he pulled the body of the deceased away from the scene of the murder.

She narrated that, she heard noise outside whilst preparing for dawn prayers (Salat al-zhur) but didn’t know what Baba was doing at the time.



According to her, she thought Kaaka was trying to clear goats from the compound when she first heard the noise but then it continued consistently and then she heard Kaaka breathing heavily.



“I saw Baba Iddi, Kaaka's brother trying to pull him into darkness and so I quickly rushed to knock on Kaaka's wife's door for her to come witness the incident and that was when Baba Iddi left Kaaka and went outside,” she said in an interview with Kessben TV.



Baba Iddi is still in police custody awaiting to be arraigned before court.



It would be recalled that the late Kaaka was murdered on Friday, June 25, 2021.



He was declared dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Monday.