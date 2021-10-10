Kaakyire Kwame Appiah to be honoured at 10th edition of 3G Awards in USA

Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

3G Media Group proudly announces the nomination of highlife legend, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah for honouring at its Special 10th edition of the 3G Awards in the United States.

He was recently enstooled as the Benkumhene of Bosomtwe Asaman with the stool name Nana Adieamuoduro Trimude Kaakyire Kwame Appiah I.



3G Media Group (www.3gmediausonline.com) is presenting this year’s Special edition on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at the Best Western Plus Robert Treat Hotel, 50 Park Place Newark, NJ 07102.



Red Carpet is at 7pm and the show starts at 9 pm. 3G is initials for 'God, Global & Giving'. The event dubbed "A Night of Heroes" recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of the leading trailblazers of the greater Ghanaian/African and Global communities.



Philadelphia-based Rosette Multi Service LLC is the parent company of 3G Media Group and its Chief Executive Officer, Evangelist Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah aka Mr. CNN, a media mogul based in the US.



The event which is also on the heels of Mr. CNN is celebrating multi-anniversaries code-named; 21-13-12-10-1, thus, 21 years in Media/Showbiz, 13 years of publishing the 3G Magazine, 12 years of organizing the 3G Awards, 10 years of operating the Rosette's Multi-Service and Food Supermarket, and 1-year of topping its first anniversary of hosting “The CUMIEES Show” on 3GTV shown live on Facebook.com. CUMIEES Stands for Captivating, Uplifting, Motivating, Empowering & Exalting our Savior Through Worship.



Over the past 12 years, honourees have included; Kennedy Agyapong, Abraham Attah (Hollywood Actor), Azuma Nelson, Boxing Legend, Michael Spinks, Boxing Legend, Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Kuuku Dadzie (Soccer Legends, Akwasi Appiah (Former Coach), Asamoah Gyan (Captain GH Black Stars), Captain Solomon Quainoo of Emirate Airlines, Samuel Amoako, Former Consul General, Ruth-Hassell Thompson, Former Senator of Mount Vernon, New York, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani (Kofi TV), Emelia Brobbey (Actress) & many others.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah is a household name amongst music lovers particularly highlife music. His real identity is attached to one of his hit songs; “24th”, a song many consider the best Ghanaian Highlife of all time as the song depicts the Ghanaian hustler who is forced to return to folks in the village because of the adverse effect of economic hardship in the city.



There are many lessons you can draw from the lyrics and it shows his deep sense of understanding of the Ghanaian lifestyle and societal challenges. This goes to confirm the narrative by industry players and music lovers that, the indigenous highlife composed in the past remains the best as 24th continues to remain relevant despite the advent of competition and the dynamics in the music industry.



He has played and continues to play a key role in the music industry nurturing many talents and producing legends of our time. Under the able guidance of his God-father Prince Osei Kofi of the African Heroes Band fame, he mastered the composition of music and the ethics of the music career spanning a half-decade of diligence training from 1987-1992 with the African Heroes Band, which would guide him to compose many hits songs in his formative years and at the peak of his career.



In 1992, he released his first album "Fakyeme" after going solo before going on to release other hit songs. He has to his credit the following albums; 24th, Soloku special, Yenko di Bronya, Samantha, "Ice Cream Baby, "Mpenaba", Atrapo, Kwaadonto, etc. He craved excellence in every action taken in his career.



He has also been able to produce 38 musicians and produced about 78 albums through his junior brother, Kwame Micky who was his music and executive producer. As a business-minded person and a multi-talented person, he ventured into the movie industry featuring and producing local movies through his production company, 2KA where I became an actor, movie director, executive producer and produced about 16 movies and just to mention a few; Owuo Safoa, Osofo mafia, Susu bribi, Who killed Uncle Atta, Enkoyie, etc. which continue to produce good local movies for our entertainment.



In 2020, he was appointed as a Patron of their ebullient group; The Lovers of Highlife Ghana alongside three other distinguished personalities. His sterling leadership, wise counsel, and his passion to see the group meet its objectives of igniting the love for highlife music to continue to inspire leadership and members of the group.

Mr. Appiah was appointed by the government of Ghana under His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as one of the tourist ambassadors of the creative arts in 2017. Ghanaians are not surprised that he had become the obvious choice of his kingmakers to occupy the Benkumhene stool and his subsequent enstoolment and coronation.



The enstoolment certainly marks another chapter of his life as the expectation of his kingmakers, traditional leaders, and the people of Bosomtwe Asaman would be high. But as a visionary leader he has always been, he knows the good Lord will see him through during his reign to bring development and meet the expectations of his people.



On the occasion of his enstoolment as the Benkumhene of Bosomtwe Asaman with the stool name, Nana Adieamuoduro Trimude Kaakyire Kwame Appiah I, the executives and members of LOHGHA congratulated him for this royal honour and wished him the best of everything.



Long live Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, long Live Nana Adieamuoduro Trimude, long live the chiefs and people of Bosomtwe Asaman, long live Ghana!!