Kade chief unhappy with GH¢5,000 fine for man who attempted to shoot him

Accused person Osei Forson Kwadwo

The chief of Akyem Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tinadu II, has expressed disappointment with the GH¢5000 fine awarded against the accused person who attempted to shoot him at a funeral ground on September 10, 2022, by the court.

According to him, the police deliberately presented a weak case to lessen punishment against the accused, who is linked to the opposing faction; hence the reason he was not informed about the court procedure, starrrfmonline.com reports.



A 42-year-old man has been fined by the Kade Circuit Court after he attempted to shoot the Chief of Akyem Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tinadu II.



Osei Forson Kwadwo was arrested by police over the weekend after he fired gunshots to drive away the chief and his entourage from a funeral ground.



The suspect, who appeared before the court on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, on charges of an indiscriminate gunshot, was fined GH¢5,000 by the court.

However, according to the Municipal Chief Executive for Kwaebibirm, there are still pending criminal charges against the suspect.



“He was taken to court, and he was charged and fined for indiscriminately firing gunshots. There is another charge which the security service arrested him for. The chief has also levelled allegations against him, but he is yet to be charged for that. The investigation is still going on into that criminal allegation by the chief,” the MCE.



