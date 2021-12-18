Kadjebi Assembly presents motorbikes to 52 Assembly members

Fifty-two Assembly members of the Kadjebi District Assembly have been given a motorbikes

Source: GNA

Fifty-two Assembly members of the Kadjebi District Assembly have been given a motorbike each to facilitate their work.

The motorbikes were procured by the Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for distribution to assembly members across the country.



Handing over the motorbikes to the Assembly members at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Mr. Wilson Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), advised them to use the motorbikes to maintain close contact with their electoral areas, the electorate, and the assembly and not use them for commercial purposes.



He said they needed to consult the electorate on issues to be discussed at the Assembly level and collate their views, opinions, and proposals for onward transmission to the assembly as a way of deepening local governance in the district.



He said the work of the district assemblies would be more appreciable if the assembly members, their electorate, and unit committees work closely, by providing the assembly with well-structured information that would help in facilitating the development programs of the assembly.

Mr. Agbanyo said there could only be a meaningful local government, which connotes participatory democracy at the grassroots level if there existed functioning unit committees and active assembly members.



Mr. Noah Wadja, a Government Appointee, on behalf of the Assembly members, thanked the President and the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development for the motorbikes and promised they would handle them with care.



Ms. Matilda Asantewa, another Government Appointee told Ghana News Agency that the provision of the motorbike would relieve her from hiring motorbikes for Assembly meetings and other duties.



Mr. Richard Avitsinu, the Assembly Member for Please-Cement Electoral Area, said the motorbike would help facilitate his movement within the electoral area.