Kadjebi DCE nominee garners 100 percent endorsement

Mr. Wilson Agbanyo (AKA Sapato) is the new DCE of Kadjebi

Source: GNA

The fifty-two assembly members of the Kadjebi District in the Oti Region have unanimously given a 100 percent endorsement to the President’s nominee, Mr. Wilson Agbanyo (AKA Sapato) as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

At a special meeting facilitated by the Electoral Commission (EC) led by the Oti Regional Director of EC, Mr. Mohammed Nuhu, the Assembly members made up of 36 elected and 16 government appointees collectively voted “Yes” to confirm the nominee.



The new DCE, in an acceptance speech, thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him to serve the people of the district and pledged to do an open-door administration.



Mr. Sapato said he accepted the challenge to lead them as DCE, but sought their support since development was a collective responsibility.



He said he would champion the development of the district during his four-year term as DCE.

Mr. Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, applauded the Assembly members of the Kadjebi District for their unanimous endorsement; adding that their overwhelming endorsement of the nominee showed that they were ready for development.



Mr. Makubu advised the DCE to involve the Assembly members in every decision-making process of the Assembly since they were the highest decision-making body.



“It is about governance, but not a political party,” he said.



Present were; Ing. Yao Gomado, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan, Mr. Kofi Adjei Ntim, CEO of Gratis Foundation, Daasebre Oduro-Guranim I, Paramount Chief of Dodo Traditional Area, among others.